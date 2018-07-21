Court documents say Metzger was shot, firearm disposed of in DC

Keelyn Codynah, 23, Robert Keating, 25, and David Newton, 20, are all charged with accessory to murder (Source: Rappahannock Regional Jail)

Court documents show two people arrested in connection with Megan Metzger's disappearance witnessed her murder, cleaned up the crime scene and disposed of the weapon.

Keelyn R. Codynah, 23, of Spotsylvania, Robert P. Keating, 25, of Spotsylvania, and David W. Newton, 20, of Fredericksburg, have each been charged with one count of accessory to murder.

All three are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

According to documents obtained Tuesday, Codynah witnessed Metzger being shot and killed at a home in the 11000 block of Post Oak Road in Spotsylvania County. That address is listed as Keating's residence.

The documents state Codynah helped remove Metzger's body from the home and cleaned blood from the crime scene. Keating, the documents state, took the firearm used in the murder to Washington, DC, and disposed of it to help conceal the crime.

Newton's involvement was not detailed in the documents.

Tuesday NBC12 reached out to the suspects' families for comment regarding the situation.

A family member of Keating's responded stating:

We are sorry for the family of Megan. Robert had made his own choices, and they haven’t always been the best ones, but this isn’t him. I know my brother and he wouldn’t do this. We would like everyone to respect both sides, as all of the families are suffering and trying to cope with this tragedy.

Last week, police received information about a possible body being located in the Fairview Beach community of King George County. The human remains were found at various locations around the community.

"All I saw was a couple of cops cars coming in and out. They were staying down there," community member Lorne Ottinger said.

State police said the remains and the arrests are being investigated in connection to the disappearance of Megan L. Metzger, 19, of Pamplin.

Metzger went missing Tuesday, however authorities are still investigating where she was last seen.

On Friday around 1 a.m. Westmoreland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Juan Benavidez, 19, of King George, charging him with arson.

Investigators said he set Metzger's car on fire Thursday morning and then took off into the wood to evade authorities.

"Most people liked him. He was the kid who joked around with everyone." Shayla Bailey, who went to middle school with him, said.

The human remains discovered Saturday were located near Benavidez's home, according to his address listed in court documents.

Virginia State Police said the vehicle arson is believed to be connected to the disappearance of Metzger.

State Police said Metzger’s disappearance is being investigated as an abduction.

The remains were located, recovered and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the remains, they are investigating those found as a homicide.

Additional charges are pending consultation with the Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

