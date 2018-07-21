Body found near home of man charged with arson of missing teen's car

The Virginia State police are investigating after human remains were found in King George County near the home of a man charged with the arson of a missing teenager's car early Saturday morning.

Police received information about a possible body being located in the Fairview Beach community. According to the man's arrest warrant, the remains were found in the same community where he is from.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Juan Benavidez, 19, of King George, around 1 a.m. Friday when they received a call from a concerned citizen saying he was spotted near a home in the woods.

Virginia State Police said the vehicle arson is believed to be connected to the disappearance of Megan Lorraine Metzger, 19, of Pamplin.

The vehicle is registered to Metzger.

State Police said Metzger’s disappearance is being investigated as an abduction.

Metzger went missing Tuesday, however authorities are still investigating where she was last seen.

The remains were located, recovered and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the remains, they are investigating those found as a homicide.

No other additional details were immediately available.

