Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office covers 'Atomic Dog' for lip-sync challenge

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is one of the latest law enforcement agencies to participate in the 2018 Lip-Sync Challenge that's sweeping across the country.

The sheriff's office and other public safety partners covered George Clinton's "Atomic Dog."

They have challenged the Tri-City Police and other emergency partners.

