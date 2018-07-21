Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office covers 'Atomic Dog' for lip-sy - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office covers 'Atomic Dog' for lip-sync challenge

Deputies covered "Atomic Dog." (Source: Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office/YouTube) Deputies covered "Atomic Dog." (Source: Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) -

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is one of the latest law enforcement agencies to participate in the 2018 Lip-Sync Challenge that's sweeping across the country. 

The sheriff's office and other public safety partners covered George Clinton's "Atomic Dog." 

They have challenged the Tri-City Police and other emergency partners. 

