Victim identified; 6 hospitalized after gunman in Trader Joe's standoff surrenders

Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.

Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and...

A large number of police and rescue personnel were responding to a Los Angeles supermarket, amid numerous media reports of possible gunshots.

A large number of police and rescue personnel were responding to a Los Angeles supermarket, amid numerous media reports of possible gunshots.

Law enforcement surrounded the building and had weapons pointed at the store. (Source: KABC/CNN)

Police in Los Angeles are responding to a shooting at a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake area, according to KCBS. (Source: KCBS/KCAL/CNN)

Officers have been helping people escape the store through windows with a rope ladder.

The suspect handcuffed himself and surrendered to police three hours after it all began. (Source: KABC/CNN)

Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado was identified by her brother as the woman shot and killed during the Saturday incident. (Source: Family of Melyda Corado/CNN)

(RNN) - A double shooting led to a police chase and a standoff at a Los Angeles Trader Joe’s, which ended when the suspect surrendered to police.

Barry Montgomery with LAPD confirms the 28-year-old suspect shot his grandmother and another young woman in the Newton area, then took his grandmother's car. He also took the wounded woman with him.

Montgomery said Hollywood officers attempted to pull the suspect over but he opened fire during a pursuit. The chase ended in a crash at the store in the Silver Lake area.

Onlookers began running for cover when shots rang out. The gunman barricaded himself inside the store and the standoff began.

Around 40 to 50 people were held hostage during the incident, according to the Associated Press.

Employees helped several people escape the store through windows with a rope ladder and through the rear of the building.

The standoff came to an end shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time. The suspect handcuffed himself and surrendered to police three hours after it all began.

Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed one woman was shot and killed inside the store. Police Chief Michael Moore said paramedics attempted to revive her but failed.

The victim was identified as store worker 27-year-old Melyda Corado by her brother, Alberto Corado. He told CNN she had worked at the store for four to five years.

"She was the person I loved most in the world. She was never anyone but herself. For better or worse, she was herself," Alberto Corado said.

David Ortiz with the Los Angeles Fire Department confirms more than 100 firefighters responded with 18 ambulances, prepared to transport people to hospitals if necessary.

Ultimately, six people, ranging in age from 12 to 81, were taken to the hospital. None had been shot and all were in fine condition, the AP reports.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.