Gunman in Trader Joe's standoff surrenders, 1 killed

Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.

The Latest: Authorities say 1 killed in LA market standoff

A large number of police and rescue personnel were responding to a Los Angeles supermarket, amid numerous media reports of possible gunshots.

Firefighters say the woman who was in the car with the suspect has been hospitalized. (Source: KABC/CNN)

Police in Los Angeles are responding to a shooting at a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake area, according to KCBS. (Source: KCBS/KCAL/CNN)

Law enforcement surrounded the building and had weapons pointed at the store. (Source: KABC/CNN)

Officers have been helping people escape the store through windows with a rope ladder.

The suspect handcuffed himself and surrendered to police three hours after it all began. (Source: KABC/CNN)

(RNN) - A double shooting led to a police chase and a standoff at a Los Angeles Trader Joe’s.

Barry Montgomery with LAPD confirms the suspect shot his grandmother and another young woman in the Newton area, then took his grandmother's car. He also took the wounded woman with him.

Montgomery said Hollywood officers attempted to pull the suspect over but he opened fire during a pursuit. The chase ended in a crash at the store in the Silver Lake area.

Onlookers began running for cover when shots rang out. The gunman barricaded himself inside the store and the standoff began.

Police confirmed there were people still inside the store with the gunman, but they didn't know know how many.

The standoff came to an end shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time. The suspect handcuffed himself and surrendered to police three hours after it all began.

Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed one woman was shot and killed inside the store. Police Chief Michael Moore said paramedics attempted to revive her but failed.

#UPDATE: We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident. The situation remains fluid as officers move forward clearing the location. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

Law enforcement has surrounded the building and has weapons pointed at the store. President Donald Trump confirmed LAPD worked with federal law enforcement.

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

David Ortiz with the Los Angeles Fire Department confirms more than 100 firefighters responded with 18 ambulances, prepared to transport people to hospitals if necessary.

Employees had been helping people escape the store through windows with a rope ladder and through the rear of the building.

"An unknown number of people have been removed," Montgomery said. "I can tell you now no firefighters and no police officers were injured in this incident."

