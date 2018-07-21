Martinez has MLS-record 6th hat trick in Atlanta United win - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Martinez has MLS-record 6th hat trick in Atlanta United win

ATLANTA (AP) - Josef Martinez set an MLS record with his sixth career hat trick and Atlanta United rallied to beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday.

Martinez has a league-leading 22 goals in 22 appearances this season. With 12 matches to go, he's on pace to break the MLS season scoring record of 27 held by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Martinez tied it at 1 for Atlanta (13-4-5) in the 30th minute, beating goalkeeper David Ousted to Hector Villalba's cross and finishing with a header from close range. Martinez headed home the deflection off Andrew Carleton's cross in the 54th minute, then rounded Ousted on a breakaway for an open-net finish in the 73rd.

Zoltan Stieber scored the opening goal for D.C. United (3-8-5) in the eighth minute.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • With Thomas and Froome 1-2, Sky controls the Tour de France

    With Thomas and Froome 1-2, Sky controls the Tour de France

    Saturday, July 21 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-07-21 16:13:30 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-07-21 22:46:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). Spain's Omar Fraile Matarranz celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188 kilometers (116.8 miles) with start in Saint-Paul Trois-Chateaux and Mende, Franc...(AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). Spain's Omar Fraile Matarranz celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188 kilometers (116.8 miles) with start in Saint-Paul Trois-Chateaux and Mende, Franc...
    Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the 14th stage of the Tour de France by bursting away from a group of breakaway riders on the finishing climb in the Massif Central on Saturday.More >>
    Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the 14th stage of the Tour de France by bursting away from a group of breakaway riders on the finishing climb in the Massif Central on Saturday.More >>

  • The Latest: Spieth, Schauffele, Kisner share lead at Open

    The Latest: Spieth, Schauffele, Kisner share lead at Open

    Saturday, July 21 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-07-21 17:01:23 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-07-21 20:07:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Tiger Woods of the US watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday July 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Tiger Woods of the US watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday July 21, 2018.
    Tiger Woods has shot a 5-under 66 in the third round of the British Open and is in contention to win his first major since 2008.More >>
    Tiger Woods has shot a 5-under 66 in the third round of the British Open and is in contention to win his first major since 2008.More >>

  • Verlander returns to All-Star stage

    Verlander returns to All-Star stage

    Goochland native Justin Verlander returned to the All-Star Game this week, his seventh nod to the mid-summer classic, but first since 2013. Verlander says he's worked hard to regain elite form after some struggles.

    More >>

    Goochland native Justin Verlander returned to the All-Star Game this week, his seventh nod to the mid-summer classic, but first since 2013. Verlander says he's worked hard to regain elite form after some struggles.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly