1 injured after Mechanicsville garage fire

One person was injured after a garage fire in Mechanicsville on Saturday morning.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The two major party candidates in Virginia's U.S. Senate race are set to square off in their first debate.More >>
The inaugural Black Pride RVA event was held at Diversity Richmond on Saturday.More >>
Part of Chippenham Parkway northbound was closed Saturday morning as police worked a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.More >>
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.More >>
The Cleveland Police Department said the four children have been located safely and they are in the process of being evaluated.More >>
