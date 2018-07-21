1 injured after Mechanicsville garage fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 injured after Mechanicsville garage fire

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

One person was injured after a garage fire in Mechanicsville on Saturday morning. 

Hanover emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a garage fire.

One minor injury was reported.

No additional details were available. 

