Delle Donne scores 30 as Mystics beat Liberty 95-78

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - Elena Delle Donne had 30 points and 10 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 95-78 on Saturday.

The All-Star captain had 15 points in the first quarter, hitting all six of her shots - including three 3-pointers.

Washington (14-10) led by eight at the half, and Delle Donne and Toliver combined for 20 points of the team's 32 points in the third quarter to extend the advantage to 75-53.

New York (7-17) tried to get back in the game behind rookie Kia Nurse, who had eight straight points during one stretch to get the Liberty within 11. But that's as close as they could come.

Toliver finished with 19 points and eight assists.

Tina Charles scored 22 points, and Sugar Rodgers added 16 for New York.

SWATTING AWAY THE RECORD BOOK:

Kiah Stokes tied the franchise record for career blocks, equaling the mark of 155 set by Sue Wicks of 155.

TRAINING ROOM:

Mystics: Natasha Cloud is still out with a concussion. Coach Mike Thibault hopes to have her back soon.

Liberty: Epiphanny Prince (left eye) and Shavonte Zellous (right ankle) missed the game because of injuries they suffered in a loss to Atlanta.

UP NEXT:

Mystics: Visit Connecticut on Tuesday in their last game before the All-Star break.

Liberty: Visit Minnesota on Tuesday in their last game before the All-Star break.

