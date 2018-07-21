First Black Pride RVA event held in Richmond

The inaugural Black Pride RVA event was held at Diversity Richmond on Saturday.
There were over 45 vendors and food trucks for people to enjoy.
Even the mayor stopped by and presented a proclamation.
The goal of the weekend is to educate, embrace and celebrate the unique experiences of the black LGBTQ community.
The event is the first of its kind in the state of Virginia and runs through Sunday.
