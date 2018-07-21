Fiat Chrysler board meets in light of CEO's surgery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fiat Chrysler board meets in light of CEO's surgery

ROME (AP) - The boards of Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH Industrial were called to urgent meetings Saturday in Italy in light of executive Sergio Marchionne's recent surgery and prolonged convalescence.

The La Stampa daily, the hometown newspaper of Fiat's headquarters city, Turin, where the boards were summoned to separate meetings, said the huddles were called to discuss who would succeed Marchionne. The 66-year-old Italian-Canadian holds multiple leadership roles in the companies, notably as CEO of FCA - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Statements from the boards were expected later Saturday.

Marchionne had shoulder surgery three weeks ago in Switzerland, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported. News reports have indicated his convalescence was taking longer than expected.

The CEO of Fiat since 2004, Marchionne has long said he planned to step down in 2019 as CEO of the FCA automobile manufacturer.

During his tenure at the helm of the Italian automaker, Marchionne oversaw Fiat's merger with bankrupt U.S. carmaker Chrysler.

Marchionne is also CEO and chairman of Ferrari, the luxury sports car brand. He is also chairman of CNH Industrial, which manufactures farm equipment, trucks, buses and other vehicles.

In early June, Marchionne made his last major presentation as CEO of Fiat Chrysler. On that occasion he announced there would be a major investment thrust to make more electrified cars, although traditional engines will continue to dominate production.

He unveiled FCA's plans through 2022.

Brands that have been driving the company's revenues include Jeep SUVs, Ram trucks and the premium brands, Maserati and Alfa Romeo. Those brands were expected to account for 80 percent of revenues by 2022, compared to 65 percent currently.

The passenger-car brands of Fiat and Chrysler have been less profitable.

At the June appearance, Marchionne predicted Fiat was about to eliminate its debt.

Next corporate results are set to be released on July 25.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

    Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

    Saturday, July 21 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-07-21 13:36:10 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-07-21 13:56:59 GMT
    Kraftwerk fans can expect to hear some otherworldly tunes, but the German electronic music pioneers took it to another level at a gig in Stuttgart on Friday.More >>
    Kraftwerk fans can expect to hear some otherworldly tunes, but the German electronic music pioneers took it to another level at a gig in Stuttgart on Friday.More >>

  • Ticket mix-up put family on ill-fated Missouri tourist boat

    Ticket mix-up put family on ill-fated Missouri tourist boat

    Saturday, July 21 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-21 04:18:54 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-07-21 13:37:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

  • An excited, energetic Taylor Swift brings tour to MetLife

    An excited, energetic Taylor Swift brings tour to MetLife

    Saturday, July 21 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-07-21 05:20:59 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-07-21 13:36:40 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Taylor Swift brought her explosive Reputation Tour to the MetLife Stadium on Friday and will make history as the first female artist to play three consecutive shows at the venue when she performs Saturday and Sunday.More >>
    Taylor Swift brought her explosive Reputation Tour to the MetLife Stadium on Friday and will make history as the first female artist to play three consecutive shows at the venue when she performs Saturday and Sunday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly