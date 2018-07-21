Tractor-trailer hauling milk overturns on Chippenham Parkway, dr - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tractor-trailer hauling milk overturns on Chippenham Parkway, driver charged

The driver, Michael Wilson Jr., 27, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control. (Source: NBC12) The driver, Michael Wilson Jr., 27, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Part of Chippenham Parkway northbound was closed Saturday morning as police worked a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. 

It happened at 2:32 a.m., north of Belmont Road.

State police say a 2017 Volvo tractor hauling milk ran off the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.

The driver, Michael Wilson Jr., 27, of Charles City was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Wilson was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

Cleanup efforts were ongoing. 

The crash remains under investigation.  

