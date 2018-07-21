Child in critical condition after near drowning in Henrico hotel - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Child in critical condition after near drowning in Henrico hotel pool

A child is in critical condition after being pulled from a hotel pool. (Source: NBC12) A child is in critical condition after being pulled from a hotel pool. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A child is in critical condition after being pulled from a hotel pool Friday night. 

Fire and rescue responded to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Richmond in the 2900 block of Emerywood Parkway just after 10 p.m. 

Once on scene, crews discovered that a child had been pulled from a pool. 

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

In a statement by the hotel, Vice President of Operations Mark Yardis said "We are actively and fully cooperating with the police investigation... Our prayers are with the family for recovery." 

Henrico Police are currently investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

