The Latest: No wind, good scoring early in British Open

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). Patrick Reed of the US lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Friday July 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison). Patrick Reed of the US lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Friday July 20, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jon Super). Justin Rose of England finishes the second round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Friday July 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super). Justin Rose of England finishes the second round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Friday July 20, 2018.

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) - The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Carnoustie is still waiting on the one element that defines a strong test at the British Open: the wind.

The third round began with little more than a mild breeze, and several players were taking advantage. Masters champion Patrick Reed ran off three straight birdies starting at No. 5 and has made the turn at 3 under. That makes Reed even par for the championship, six shots behind.

Justin Rose, who made a birdie on the 18th hole Friday to make the cut, was 2 under through 8 holes.

It wasn't easy on everyone. Former champion Henrik Stenson hit into a dry burn on the fourth hole. With his right leg flexed on the turf and his left leg in the 3-foot deep ditch, he managed to get the ball out, but still made double bogey.

___

10 a.m.

Justin Rose has started his third round of the British Open much earlier than he would have liked.

But at least he's still playing.

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, Nos. 1 and 2 in the world, missed the cut. Rose is No. 3 and nearly joined them until he made an 18-foot birdie putt on the last hole to make the cut on the number. He was nine shots behind Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner, who shared the lead at Carnoustie on 6-under 136.

They do not tee off until mid-afternoon Saturday, one shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele.

Rose began by smashing driver into the left rough, although he was able to hit wedge to 6 feet for birdie.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

