Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 20 10 .667 -
Princeton (Rays) 20 10 .667 -
Danville (Braves) 15 14 .517
Pulaski (Yankees) 14 16 .467 6
Burlington (Royals) 8 21 .276 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 17 11 .607 -
Kingsport (Mets) 15 13 .536 2
Bristol (Pirates) 12 16 .429 5
Johnson City (Cardinals) 12 16 .429 5
Greeneville (Astros) 11 17 .393 6

Friday's Games

Bluefield 3, Johnson City 2

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville 11, Elizabethton 9

Princeton 5, Kingsport 3

Pulaski 9, Danville 6, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Princeton at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Burlington at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Danville, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Johnson City at Danville, 4 p.m.

Burlington at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

  • Verlander returns to All-Star stage

    Goochland native Justin Verlander returned to the All-Star Game this week, his seventh nod to the mid-summer classic, but first since 2013. Verlander says he's worked hard to regain elite form after some struggles.

  • Spiders to hold alumni hoops game on Saturday

    Some of the best Richmond basketball players from the last decade will hit the court once again at the Robins Center for Saturday's alumni game. The action tips off at 4:00 and is free and open to the public.

  • Spiders to host alumni hoops game on Saturday

    Some of the best Richmond basketball players from the last decade will hit the court once again at the Robins Center for Saturday's alumni game. The action tips off at 4:00 and is free and open to the public.

