Man in concrete mixer truck leads Wyoming police in chase

Man in concrete mixer truck leads Wyoming police in chase

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming police say a man twice led them in a chase - once in a pickup truck and then in a concrete mixer truck.

Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson says the incident began about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when police tried to stop a pickup truck on the Interstate 90 on-ramp.

The Gillette News Record reports the driver fled, reaching speeds up to 100 mph (161 kph) on I-90 and forcing police to stop chasing him.

However, the pickup later crashed into a ditch in a field, and the driver ran off into a nearby construction business, where he commandeered the concrete mixer.

Wasson says at some point the truck's brakes locked and caught fire, disabling the truck.

Wasson says a 32-year-old man was taken into custody pending formal charges.

___

Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

