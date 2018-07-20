Paper problem has Long Island Rail Road tickets saying 2019 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Paper problem has Long Island Rail Road tickets saying 2019

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) - It's back to the future on the Long Island Rail Road.

The nation's largest commuter train system said Friday it's printing next month's tickets on paper marked for 2016 and 2019 due to a problem with its usual supply.

Riders who get monthly tickets by mail will see a big "19" instead of "18" on the one for August.

Monthlies sold at ticket machines and offices are being made with green ticket stock from 2016.

The LIRR says riders should ignore a Dec. 31, 2016, expiration date on those tickets and male and female punch boxes that were removed from tickets this year.

Riders have vented on Twitter about the latest blunder from a railroad plagued by delays and overcrowding. Matt Anderson writes: "You guys just can't get anything right!"

