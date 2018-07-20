Elementary students dress up as superheroes, thank first responders

Students at the Primrose School with local first responders (Source: NBC12)

Students at the Primrose School in Midlothian had some special visitors at lunch Friday.

Local first responders were there because the children wanted to thank them. Of course, the kids got all dressed up as super heroes. These "little" heroes thanked the men and women who keep us safe.

The event included a short presentation by the students and a catered lunch from Mellow Mushroom.

