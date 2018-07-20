Storms delay Lincicome's bid to make cut at PGA event - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Storms delay Lincicome's bid to make cut at PGA event

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Brittany Lincicome must wait out thunderstorms before the LPGA Tour pro resumes her bid to make the cut in a PGA Tour event.

Overnight storms delayed the start of Friday's second round of the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship and pushed back Lincicome's tee time. Play at the Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club was then held up about 20 minutes before her scheduled start as thunderstorms rolled in.

Lincicome is near the bottom of the field after a 6-over 78 Thursday. The first LPGA Tour pro since Michelle Wie (2008) to start a PGA Tour event needs a huge rebound to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only female golfers to make the cut.

With much of the field still to play, Troy Merritt shot a 5-under 67 and is two strokes ahead of Billy Horschel, who had a 66.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

