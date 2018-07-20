Prince George man charged with 40 counts of child porn

After an “extensive investigation,” a Prince George County man was arrested for child pornography.
James Paul Berry III, 62, is charged with 40 counts of possession of child porn.
Police arrested Berry at his work without incident.
Berry is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
