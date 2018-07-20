Man gets 40 years knocked off sentence for child porn, bestiality

A Chesterfield County man will only serve four and a half years in prison for child pornography and producing videos of him performing sex acts with a dog, after getting 40 years and 6 months suspended.

Franklin Spain, 45, was found guilty of sending several images of child porn, as well as the videos, to an undercover agent through social media.

Spain also attempted to meet an undercover agent for what he believed was to engage in sexual activities with a 12-year-old minor.

As part of the plea, Spain will register as a sex offender and will not be able to own any companion animals for at least 10 years.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our children, and this is another strong sentence that will take a dangerous predator out of the community and put him behind bars,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “My office and I will continue to seek justice against those who participate in this vile market and harm children. I’d like to extend my thanks to the prosecutors from my office and investigators who work tirelessly to stop child predators across Virginia.”

