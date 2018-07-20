Virginia Beach man finds python in toilet

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.More >>
Megan Lorraine Metzger went missing in Pamplin, Virginia. Police say she may need medical attention.More >>
After an “extensive investigation,” a Prince George County man was arrested for child pornography.More >>
Cantwell is charged with spraying tear gas during the “Unite the Right” rally at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville last year.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The 15-year-old boy told investigators he had been shot by his father. He allegedly was forced to eat twigs and grass.More >>
Falon Griffin needed to use the bathroom on the way to the hospital. She never intended to give birth in the Chik-Fil-A.More >>
The New York Times reports that Pres. Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, recorded the discussion on paying a former Playboy model.More >>
In a recording, Azzie Watson reportedly admits watching the men rape her daughter, and says she was raped five times.More >>
McDonald's will be offering FREE french fries every Friday for the rest of 2018!More >>
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.More >>
A South Carolina dentist has officially won the Drake-inspired "In My Feelings" challenge and the ladies of the internet are letting it be known that they must go to the dentist immediately.More >>
A duck boat capsized and sank during a severe thunderstorm at Table Rock Lake near Branson, killing 17 people, some of them children, authorities said. The boat capsized on the lake Thursday at around 7:12 p.m. due to heavy winds.More >>
According to a police report filed Tuesday with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a 22-year-old woman claims she was a victim of sex trafficking.More >>
