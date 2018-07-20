Virginia Beach man finds python in toilet

The python has been reunited with its owner. (Source: James Hooper/Facebook)

This is definitely NOT something you see every day!

A Virginia Beach man posted photos on Facebook after a python slithered up through his toilet on Thursday night.

"I saw it out of the corner of my eye and thought that someone was pranking me until I saw its tongue and it moving around," James Hooper told WVEC.

According to WVEC, Virginia Beach Animal Control identified the snake as a 2.5-foot ball python.

"We used a fish pole with a noose on it to catch it and as it came up it got bigger. The snake was not harmed and Animal Control has it now. It is doing fine," Hooper told WVEC.

The python has been reunited with its owner. The snake had been missing for about two weeks after escaping a home a few miles away.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12