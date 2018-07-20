Chesterfield Police investigating insurance agency robbery

Chesterfield Police are investigating after two men robbed the Able Insurance Agency on Thursday.

Police said a man went into the building around 3:30 p.m. and asked an employee about an insurance policy. Then another man came into the business. At that point, officials say the first man, who had his hand under his shirt as though he had a weapon, asked where the money was kept.

After taking cash and a cell phone, both men left in a dark colored sedan.

The man who appeared to have a weapon is described as being African-American, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build and spoke with an accent. Police say he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, a black hat and dark black sunglasses.

The second man is described as being Hispanic with an athletic build and a light complexion. He was short and was wearing a dark-colored shirt, pants and yellow sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

