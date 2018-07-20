Virginia AG won't appeal redistricting ruling

Herring said appealing last month's ruling isn't in the best interests of Virginia. (Source: Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is opposing a Republican bid to delay drawing new legislative districts.

The Democratic attorney general filed a motion Thursday.

A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 last month in a lawsuit that accused lawmakers of illegally packing black voters into certain districts to make surrounding districts whiter and more Republican.

The judges ordered lawmakers to redraw the state map by Oct. 30.

GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox has appealed that ruling and asked that the deadline be put off until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the case.

Herring said appealing last month's ruling isn't in the best interests of Virginia and Cox doesn't have legal standing to contest the panel's decision.

