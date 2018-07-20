Virginia trooper charged with destroying evidence

Google says it will string a trans-Atlantic cable from France to Virginia.More >>
Google says it will string a trans-Atlantic cable from France to Virginia.More >>
Some GOP congressmen in Virginia want nothing to do with their own party's provocative candidate for Senate.More >>
Some GOP congressmen in Virginia want nothing to do with their own party's provocative candidate for Senate.More >>
A Virginia State Police trooper has been accused of submitting false reports and destroying evidence.More >>
A Virginia State Police trooper has been accused of submitting false reports and destroying evidence.More >>
Shirby Ryan Combs, 15, was last seen Thursday morning at her home in Mechanicsville.More >>
Shirby Ryan Combs, 15, was last seen Thursday morning at her home in Mechanicsville.More >>
The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Madison Bowey to a two-year deal worth $2 million.More >>
The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Madison Bowey to a two-year deal worth $2 million.More >>
The 15-year-old boy told investigators he had been shot by his father. He allegedly was forced to eat twigs and grass.More >>
The 15-year-old boy told investigators he had been shot by his father. He allegedly was forced to eat twigs and grass.More >>
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.More >>
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.More >>
A Florida sheriff is seeking a suspect who allegedly found and kept $100 left in a self-checkout register at a Walmart.More >>
A Florida sheriff is seeking a suspect who allegedly found and kept $100 left in a self-checkout register at a Walmart.More >>
In a recording, Azzie Watson reportedly admits watching the men rape her daughter, and says she was raped five times.More >>
In a recording, Azzie Watson reportedly admits watching the men rape her daughter, and says she was raped five times.More >>
Roseanne Barr's explanation for her racist tweet regarding Valerie Jarrett was that she though Jarrett was white. People aren’t buying it.More >>
Roseanne Barr's explanation for her racist tweet regarding Valerie Jarrett was that she though Jarrett was white. People aren’t buying it.More >>
A Hinds County K-9 officer died of a heat stroke inside a deputy car. Hinds County Sheriff is now taking safety precautions to protect his team of Drug and Bomb Detection K9’sMore >>
A Hinds County K-9 officer died of a heat stroke inside a deputy car. Hinds County Sheriff is now taking safety precautions to protect his team of Drug and Bomb Detection K9’sMore >>
McDonald's will be offering FREE french fries every Friday for the rest of 2018!More >>
McDonald's will be offering FREE french fries every Friday for the rest of 2018!More >>