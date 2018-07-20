Contrasting Virginia campaigns could affect control of House

Corey Stewart said he's planning a more subdued approach in the general election than his past campaigns. (Source: Associated Press)

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Some GOP congressmen in Virginia want nothing to do with their own party's provocative candidate for Senate.

They're actively distancing themselves from Corey Stewart, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and defender of Confederate monuments. He won the GOP nomination last month.

Democrats, meanwhile, are eager to campaign with incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine.

It's a dynamic that could affect overall turnout in Virginia and help determine which party controls the U.S. House next year.

Kaine and Stewart are set to face off Saturday in their first debate. Stewart said he's planning a more subdued approach in the general election than his past campaigns, with promises to focus more on economic issues and less on social ones.

