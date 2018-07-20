RPD seeks help identifying men who burglarized Shockoe Bottom building

Police need your help identifying them. (Source: Richmond Police)

Richmond Police are seeking the public's help in an effort to identify two men who they say burglarized a building in Shockoe Bottom on Sunday.

Police say, two men entered a building in the 100 block of South 15th Street around 4:50 a.m. Surveillance video shows them shattering glass doors with a possible pellet gun.

A laptop was reported stolen, along with multiple items being damaged.

Police describe the first suspect as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes. While they describe the other as wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and black shoes.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the two suspects to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

