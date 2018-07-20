Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 19 10 .655 -
Princeton (Rays) 19 10 .655 -
Danville (Braves) 15 13 .536
Pulaski (Yankees) 13 16 .448 6
Burlington (Royals) 8 21 .276 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 17 10 .630 -
Kingsport (Mets) 15 12 .556 2
Johnson City (Cardinals) 12 15 .444 5
Bristol (Pirates) 12 16 .429
Greeneville (Astros) 10 17 .370 7

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Princeton at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Burlington at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Danville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Johnson City at Danville, 4 p.m.

Burlington at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

