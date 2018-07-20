Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|19
|10
|.655
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|19
|10
|.655
|-
|Danville (Braves)
|15
|13
|.536
|3½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|13
|16
|.448
|6
|Burlington (Royals)
|8
|21
|.276
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|17
|10
|.630
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Bristol (Pirates)
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
|Greeneville (Astros)
|10
|17
|.370
|7
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Princeton at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Burlington at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Danville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Johnson City at Danville, 4 p.m.
Burlington at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Princeton at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.
