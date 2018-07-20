Cow breaks Connecticut farm worker's jaw - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cow breaks Connecticut farm worker's jaw

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) - A worker at a Connecticut dairy farm was taken to the hospital with a broken jaw after being head-butted by a cow.

Seth Bahler, owner of Oakridge Dairy Farm in Ellington, tells the Journal Inquirer the 23-year-old man suffered the injury at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday when a cow swung its head and hit the man in the face.

The victim was flown to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The man's name was not made public, but Bahler says he is a local resident who has worked at the farm for about five years. He called it a "freak accident."

The 2,900-acre Oakridge Dairy Farm is the largest dairy farm in the state with 2,400 cows that produce 25,000 gallons of milk a day.

___

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

