Kitten survives 45-mile trip trapped under car

The story had a good outcome as the cat found a new owner. (Source: Petersburg Animal Care and Control/Facebook)

A kitten survived a 45-mile trip stuck under a vehicle and found a new home.

Petersburg Animal Care and Control shared pictures of a cat that was lodged near the front tire of a woman’s car as she drove from Capron to Petersburg, which is about 45 miles.

The cat did not sustain any injuries.

A call was made to Leete Tire and Auto who freed the kitten and one its employees adopted the little guy.

Earlier this week, a cat made a much longer trip stowed away in car from South Carolina to Maine.

