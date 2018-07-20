NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 20

The end to the workweek starts with some tragic news.

What’s Going On?

One man is dead after a shooting in Petersburg on Thursday night.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Another shooting victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Chesterfield police are investigating a second set of vehicle burglaries.

Several cars were broken into at Gold’s Gym on Arboretum Shopping Center.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

The incident mirrors an earlier one this week, but police have not said if they are connected.

Didn’t get enough of Trump and Putin the first time? Well, they may meet again – in Washington.

The meeting could happen as early as this fall.

The invitation from Trump came as a surprise as he’s still struggling to explain their first encounter.

Trump tweeted the meeting was a “great success” and that he is looking forward to meeting again.

A Thing to Know:

McDonald’s is giving out free fries every Friday for the rest of the year.

How’s the Weather?

We’ve had such a nice week, so of course the weekend is going to be rainy.

What Day is It?

Friday, July 20 – National Lollipop Day

Say What?

Men and women both lie about how much money women make.

Did You See the Game?

The NFL’s policy of fining teams if players kneel for the national anthem has been put on hold.

Adoptable Animal(s)

Willie is a happy boy.

Final Thought:

"Happiness is having a large, loving, close-knit family in another city." – George Burns

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12