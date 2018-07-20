Chinese president meets top leaders in 1st visit to UAE - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chinese president meets top leaders in 1st visit to UAE

(AP Photo/Malak Harb). Chinese President Xi Jinping, receives by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, ... (AP Photo/Malak Harb). Chinese President Xi Jinping, receives by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, ...
(AP Photo/Malak Harb). Chinese President Xi Jinping, foreground, walks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, July 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Malak Harb). Chinese President Xi Jinping, foreground, walks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, July 20, 2018.
(AP Photo/Malak Harb). Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, left, gestures to Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, with Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, second left after reviewing the Guard of Honour, at the... (AP Photo/Malak Harb). Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, left, gestures to Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, with Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, second left after reviewing the Guard of Honour, at the...
(AP Photo/Malak Harb). Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre walks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces as they inspect the Guard of Honour at the Presidential Palace in ... (AP Photo/Malak Harb). Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre walks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces as they inspect the Guard of Honour at the Presidential Palace in ...
(Mohamed Al Hammadi / WAM via AP). Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre right, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, are received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, right, on their arrival in... (Mohamed Al Hammadi / WAM via AP). Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre right, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, are received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, right, on their arrival in...

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is in the United Arab Emirates meeting with top leaders as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties.

Xi, his Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and other Chinese officials held morning meetings Friday with Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktuom, and others at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.

Details of the talks weren't immediately announced but they were expected to sign a number of accords on joint cooperation in the areas of trade and investment.

It's Xi's first time to the UAE as president and comes at a time that China is looking to expand its influence in the region.

