Second person dies following Petersburg shooting; juvenile arrested

A second person has died and one juvenile has been arrested following a shooting in Petersburg.

Police responded to the 900 block of August Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Leon Lyle, 34, of Petersburg, died at the scene and Bernard Spratley was flown to VCU Medical Center, where he died Friday afternoon.

Police said one juvenile has been arrested in connection to the homicide.

Officials are still following up on leads looking for suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

