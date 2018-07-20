1 dead, 1 injured in Petersburg shooting

One man was killed and another is injured following a shooting in Petersburg.
Police responded to the 900 block of August Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night and found two victims with gunshot wounds.
Leon Lyle, 34, of Petersburg, died at the scene and another man was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.