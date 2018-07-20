1 dead, 1 injured in Petersburg shooting

One man died at the scene and another has life-threatening injuries. (Source: NBC12)

One man was killed and another is injured following a shooting in Petersburg.

Police responded to the 900 block of August Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Leon Lyle, 34, of Petersburg, died at the scene and another man was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12