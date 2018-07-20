Multiple cars broken into at Chesterfield gym

This is the second time car break-ins were reported at a gym this week. (Source: NBC12)

Several cars were broken into at the Gold’s Gym in Arboretum Shopping Center on Thursday night.

Chesterfield police say at least three cars had their windows broken and several items were stolen from purses inside the vehicles.

This is the second time this week a smash-and-grab has occurred at a Chesterfield gym.

Earlier, a van was broken into and a credit card stolen.

Police do not have a clear description of the suspect, and have not confirmed the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12