Thailand seeks control over movies about cave ordeal

BANGKOK (AP) - Thailand's military government says it wants to have control over how movies portray the ordeal and heroic rescue of young soccer players that drew worldwide interest and the attention of foreign filmmakers.

Culture Minister Vira Rojpochanarat says he will propose at next week's Cabinet meeting that a special committee be established to oversee the production of films, documentaries and videos related to the 12 boys and their coach who were trapped in a cave for almost three weeks before being rescued.

The government's Thailand Film Office already regulates the production of films shot in Thailand by foreign companies, but Vira said the committee, with members from several ministries, would oversee content, licensing issues and the protection of privacy of the rescued team and their families.

