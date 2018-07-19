MISSING ADULT ALERT: Woman abducted in Virginia

Officials say the smell in the air is still safe to breathe, and they are not required by law to monitor "stink."More >>
Officials say the smell in the air is still safe to breathe, and they are not required by law to monitor "stink."More >>
Megan Lorraine Metzger went missing in Pamplin, Virginia. Police say she may need medical attention.More >>
Megan Lorraine Metzger went missing in Pamplin, Virginia. Police say she may need medical attention.More >>
The inspector reported seeing a cook reach into a pot of stew with their bare hands, pick up a piece of beef, and put it in their mouth for tasting.More >>
The inspector reported seeing a cook reach into a pot of stew with their bare hands, pick up a piece of beef, and put it in their mouth for tasting.More >>
Alcohol and Beverage Control officials say Club Infuzion voluntarily surrendered its liquor license Thursday. It's the same club where four people were shot in the parking lot earlier this month.More >>
Alcohol and Beverage Control officials say Club Infuzion voluntarily surrendered its liquor license Thursday. It's the same club where four people were shot in the parking lot earlier this month.More >>
There have been hundreds of fires involving Kia and parent-company Hyundai vehicles. One of those near-death fires happened in Central Virginia.More >>
There have been hundreds of fires involving Kia and parent-company Hyundai vehicles. One of those near-death fires happened in Central Virginia.More >>
The tourist boat apparently capsized at Table Rock Lake during severe weather.More >>
The tourist boat apparently capsized at Table Rock Lake during severe weather.More >>
Inside the foreboding sarcophagus were three sets of bones, believed to be military officers or soldiers, and some water.More >>
Inside the foreboding sarcophagus were three sets of bones, believed to be military officers or soldiers, and some water.More >>