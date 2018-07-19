MISSING ADULT ALERT: Woman abducted in Virginia

Virginia State Police need your help to find a woman they say was abducted and is in danger.

Megan Lorraine Metzger went missing in Pamplin, Virginia. She is a white female, 19 years of age, height 5’ 05”, weight 150 lbs, with blue eyes, and blonde hair. she has a 5-inch scar on her right arm.

She was last seen on July 17. Police say she may need medical attention.

Call Virginia State Police at 1-804-553-3445 if you see her.

