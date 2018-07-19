Richmond club closing days after fatal shooting in parking lot

A Scott's Addition restaurant and nightclub is shutting down.

Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) officials say Club Infuzion voluntarily surrendered its liquor license on Thursday.

It’s the same club where four people were shot in the parking lot earlier this month. One of them died.

People in the area can't stop talking about how vibrant Scott’s Addition is. Many of them question if the club that's now closing contributed to the atmosphere they love about the area.

Infuzion was a well-known club and restaurant that largely attracted a hip-hop crowd with routine events like Celebrity Thursdays and Infuzion Saturdays.

But not anymore. The doors are locked - for good.

"Something like this has never happened before,” said comedian Steve Hofstetter.

The Los Angeles-based comedian had a contract to perform at Infuzion on Friday. He's just learning the news.

"We got 100 people affected by this. Some people who are coming from out of town and got hotel rooms, some people who live in Richmond and got babysitters,” Hofstetter said.

After taking to social media, a Richmond venue decided to step up so the show will go on.

Meanwhile, people in Scott's Addition are weighing in on Infuzion's departure.

"I don't know if its the best look for the area...There's good things happening right now. I don't think it's going to do any damage to the area at all,” Chris Avellana said.

"I walk with my daughter through here, and personally going to the the breweries and stuff around here, I don't want her to be in that environment, where that type of clientele is brought into this area,” Alex Davis added.

The club is closing days after the unsolved fatal shooting outside that left a sour note following what would prove to be Infuzion's last Celebrity Thursday there.

"I don't think it was a surprise to anyone,” Avellana said.

Club Infuzion's restaurant had been performing very well in its recent health inspections.

NBC 12’s request for a statement from those who owned Club Infuzion and from the person who owns the building have be gone unanswered.

