Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 19 10 .655 -
Princeton (Rays) 19 10 .655 -
Danville (Braves) 15 13 .536
Pulaski (Yankees) 13 16 .448 6
Burlington (Royals) 8 21 .276 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 17 10 .630 -
Kingsport (Mets) 15 12 .556 2
Johnson City (Cardinals) 12 15 .444 5
Bristol (Pirates) 12 16 .429
Greeneville (Astros) 10 17 .370 7

Thursday's Games

Johnson City 7, Bluefield 6

Greeneville 3, Elizabethton 2, 10 innings

Princeton 6, Kingsport 4

Burlington 8, Bristol 4

Pulaski 7, Danville 6

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Princeton at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Burlington at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Danville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

