Cambage breaks WNBA's two-game scoring record with 88 points

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Elizabeth Cambage had 35 points and 17 rebounds, breaking the WNBA's two-game scoring record, and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 90-81 on Thursday night.

Coming off a historic 53-point performance Tuesday, Cambage broke Minnesota star Maya Moore's record two-game total of 80 points set in 2014. Cambage also became the first player with back-to-back 30-point, 10-rebound games since Moore in 2014.

Kayla Thornton added 15 points, and Glory Johnson had 13 for Dallas (14-9).

Dallas had three players score in double digits in the first half. Cambage had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Thornton and Johnson each scored 10. Dallas led 81-73 with 4:59 left in the fourth quarter and didn't score again until Cambage's three-point play at 1:32. But the Mystics couldn't get closer than four points during the stretch.

LaToya Sanders made 10 of 13 field goals and scored a career-high 25 points for Washington (13-10). Elena Delle Donne was held to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.

