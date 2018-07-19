Richmond enjoys the weather at Byrd Park

Everyone enjoyed the day at Byrd Park (Source: NBC12)

Today, the weather was gorgeous, and I went to Byrd to see how some people are enjoying it.

"It fells great out its not actually hot and humid," said Rowan Miller Hall and Emily Moore.

“The weather out here is beautiful," said Ben Henrinch.

“The weather is great,” said Chris Ferrara and Fred Ostrow.

Compared to last weeks heat, today's weather was a walk in the park.

“Its not too hot. You can sit back and not sweat too much. It's really enjoyable,” said Ben Henrinch.

“It's not actually hot and humid," said Rowan Miller Hall and Emily Moore.

Providing a prefect day in the sun for people to enjoy.

Even on nice days, water is still your best friend, so while you're enjoying some fun in the sun, stay hydrated.

Be sure to check our First Alert Forecast to stay updated with the latest weather.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12