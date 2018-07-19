Richmond International addresses breastfeeding concerns following incident

Stephanie Joyce says she's happy to hear the conversations that have happened since she says she was confronted at Richmond International for breastfeeding her baby in public (Source: NBC12)

One week after a confrontation with a mother breastfeeding at Richmond International Airport sparked outrage among the community, the airport is using social media to spread awareness about a mother’s right.

Thursday morning the airport tweeted out photos of the nursing rooms it has in the terminals, which means they are only available to flying passengers since it’s beyond the TSA checkpoint.

A spokesman for the airport said there aren’t any nursing rooms in the public areas of the airport at this point.

“Not at this time, but [it’s] certainly part of the conversation now,” the airport tweeted in a response to a Twitter user. “We may have an opportunity to do so with some upcoming terminal construction/rehab projects.”

The airport spokesman said the current nursing rooms in the terminals have been in place a little more than a year.

"I don't think many women knew they existed,” said Stephanie Joyce, the mother involved in the breastfeeding situation. “So I'm so glad that we know that space is available."

Joyce and her the three-month-old son, Hugh, were involved in the breastfeeding situation July 12th that spurred the conversation.

Joyce said she was sitting in the atrium of the airport waiting for her husband's flight to land when security approached her about indecent exposure while breastfeeding.

“… because my nipple was exposed and was told I could go to the bathroom if I wanted to feed my son,” Joyce’s Facebook post reads. “I asked to speak to a supervisor and he told me that it was ok for me to breastfeed in the waiting area, but I should try and "cover up".”

Since that encounter, Richmond International Airport posted an apology on Facebook, reading in part:

Virginia law clearly supports a mother’s right to breastfeed her child in a public venue like Richmond International Airport. Unfortunately, yesterday afternoon, July 12, 2018, a law enforcement officer at the Airport, in response to a patron’s complaint, approached a nursing mother about breastfeeding her child in public. The proper response would have been to advise the complainant of the mother’s right to breastfeed her child in public venues like the Airport, instead of offering alternatives to the nursing mother in an attempt to mitigate the complaint.

"I was very pleased to see the airport's swift reaction and understand that they will educate their employees and staff on what the laws are and how to appropriately address breastfeeding concerns," Joyce said.

Joyce said she's received a lot of support following the situation, but has also gotten messages saying she needs to breastfeed in private, or cover up.

She added her son was finicky when trying to eat that day at the airport.

"He doesn't do well with anything touching him,” Joyce said. “He's even fussy with my shirt touching his face. I hope that people know that regardless of what their choice is for their babies, some babies can't be covered up."

Joyce added she didn't mean to disrespect anyone but was focused on only one thing in the moment.

"It's purely that when he's hungry he needs to eat,” she said. “Breastfeeding in public is, under no circumstances, anything other than feeding my baby."

Joyce added she’s happy about the conversations taking place about breastfeeding and is hopeful of what can happen in the future.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, "A mother may breastfeed in any place where the mother is lawfully present…”

