RESTAURANT REPORT: Cook reached into stew with bare hand

A Chesterfield market and restaurant threw out some food after a health inspector found it at improper temperatures, according to its last report. That's not all that was found.

The inspector reported seeing a cook reach into a pot of stew with their bare hands, pick up a piece of beef, and put it in their mouth for tasting.

It happened at the United Latino Market at 7511 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield. The report shows that the restaurant had three priority violations, plus four priority foundation and fifteen core violations.

The manager declined our offer to be interviewed but tells us the inspector has already returned for a follow-up and that "everything has been corrected."

Up next, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar at 10151 Brook Road in Glen Allen usually earns better scores. But this time it had five priority violations, plus one priority foundation and seven core violations.

The report says an employee failed to wash their hands between using a cell phone and preparing food, clean dishes were put away with dried food debris on them, and some equipment and the floor needed cleaning.

Dennis Benson, President and COO of Potomac Family Dining Group, which owns the restaurant, sent us the following statement:

"The health and safety of our guests is our priority. We immediately addressed these violations with nearly all corrected during the inspection. We have rigorous procedures in place to ensure safe and well-maintained restaurants."



And Cafe O'Happy at 9960 Mayland Drive in Henrico had four priority violations, plus two priority foundation and nine core violations. The report said a lot of cleaning was needed before the permit would be renewed. Bags of rice, oats, flour, and sugar were on the floor and a make table was not keeping foods cold enough.

When the inspector returned two weeks later, the report says only one violation had been corrected. Another three weeks after that, it still had five repeated violations. But the inspector determined enough had been cleaned and corrected that its permit was renewed.

We reached out to Cafe O'Happy, but haven't heard back yet.

