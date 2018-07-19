12-year-old with brain cancer to run Anthem LemonAid stand

Maya Smith is getting an Anthem LemonAid stand ready in Henrico

A 12-year-old girl is getting an Anthem LemonAid stand ready in Henrico. She's taking a stand against childhood cancer.

It's a battle Maya Smith has waged for a year now - she has brain cancer. The journey has been rough, but it has not compromised her spirit.

On Friday, Smith will join many others in running Anthem LemonAid stands to raise money for children fighting cancer at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

"It helps children who have certain circumstances, like I do with cancer," said Smith.

It's been more than a year since she got news that no child - and no parent - would ever want to hear.

"Last year, on April 29, I was diagnosed with medulloblastoma. I had a tumor on my brain," said Smith.

Since then, she's been through countless radiation and chemo treatments. It's been challenging for her physically.

"With my chemo, I can't walk a certain way. So I have trouble with walking and balancing. Things like that," said Smith.

Her spirit seems to be untouched, having the strength to keeping going with a smile during a seemingly hopeless situation.

"It comes from God. I guess I can say that, because without him, it wouldn't work out that way," said Smith.

She is hoping to impact everyone she meets.

"Keep your head up. You know, sometimes you do have a hard time, where you want to just sit there and cry, but those hard times is what gets you through," said Smith.

Whether it's with a smile or a cool cup of lemonade.

The 12 News Today team will also be hosting an Anthem LemonAid stand at the Kroger on Tim Price Way on Friday.

Stop by and say hello to Andrew, Candice, Eric, Kelly and Anthony between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and help in the fight against childhood cancer.

