Alisson joins Liverpool as world's most expensive goalie

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson became the world's most expensive goalkeeper on Thursday when he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Roma said the deal for Brazil's starting goalkeeper at the World Cup in Russia "could be worth up to 72.5 million euros" ($84.5 million).

"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family," the 25-year-old Alisson said.

It is the latest big-money purchase by Liverpool, which hasn't won the English league since its 18th top-flight title in 1990.

Virgil van Dijk became the world's most expensive defender when he joined Liverpool from Southampton for $99 million in January. Central midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita have joined Liverpool this offseason for a reported combined cost of $120 million.

Alisson is set to replace Loris Karius, who made two high-profile mistakes in Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May.

"At one point in the last few weeks it came up, the opportunity to sign one of the world's best goalkeepers," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. "Then it's not a long thought, to be honest, it's only that you need to have a little talk with the owners. They were quite excited, so we did it."

Referring to the fee paid by Liverpool, Klopp said: "I think it's something we have to do. He has nothing to do with the price, we have nothing to do with the price. It's the market, that's how it is and we will not think a lot about it."

Gianluigi Buffon has long been the most expensive goalkeeper in history after joining Juventus from Parma for 53 million euros in 2001. Last year, Manchester City signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from Benfica for 40 million euros.

Alisson became Brazil's starting goalkeeper in 2016, under then-coach Dunga, because of his impressive form with Internacional.

Tite, Dunga's replacement, stuck with Alisson despite Ederson's excellent displays for Man City last season.

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com./sdouglas80

