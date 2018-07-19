Kia bursts into flames on 288; one of hundreds of fires across country

Maya Smith is getting an Anthem LemonAid stand ready in Henrico. She's taking a stand against childhood cancer.More >>
Maya Smith is getting an Anthem LemonAid stand ready in Henrico. She's taking a stand against childhood cancer.More >>
A new distillery is set to open up its doors at the beginning of next month.More >>
A new distillery is set to open up its doors at the beginning of next month.More >>
If your kids are getting tired of pizza or mac-n-cheese, or maybe you're just ready for a healthy change - we are on your side - talking to the experts about some ways to get your kids to eat new and healthier food.More >>
If your kids are getting tired of pizza or mac-n-cheese, or maybe you're just ready for a healthy change - we are on your side - talking to the experts about some ways to get your kids to eat new and healthier food.?More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
There have been hundreds of fires involving Kia and parent-company Hyundai vehicles. One of those near-death fires happened in Central Virginia.More >>
There have been hundreds of fires involving Kia and parent-company Hyundai vehicles. One of those near-death fires happened in Central Virginia.More >>
In a recording, Azzie Watson reportedly admits watching the men rape her daughter, and says she was raped five times.More >>
In a recording, Azzie Watson reportedly admits watching the men rape her daughter, and says she was raped five times.More >>
When two friends want to play, it’s hard to keep them apart.More >>
When two friends want to play, it’s hard to keep them apart.More >>
Two people are dead following a four-vehicle accident in Ector County Wednesday morning.More >>
Two people are dead following a four-vehicle accident in Ector County Wednesday morning.More >>
The recalled rolls are under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.More >>
The recalled rolls are under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.More >>
Two inmates at Angola were found dead in their cells Wednesday evening, according to officials.More >>
Two inmates at Angola were found dead in their cells Wednesday evening, according to officials.More >>
The very popular Chick-fil-A calendars are being discontinued, the popular proprietors of chicken sandwiches has announced.More >>
The very popular Chick-fil-A calendars are being discontinued, the popular proprietors of chicken sandwiches has announced.More >>
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks. The video went viral on Reddit.More >>
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks. The video went viral on Reddit.More >>
Natchitoches police are investigating the death of a baby after it was kidnapped and burned Monday night.More >>
Natchitoches police are investigating the death of a baby after it was kidnapped and burned Monday night.More >>
An Upshur County juror has ruled in favor of a man who sued a major trucking company that he said caused his 2013 crash. The plaintiff, Joshua Patterson, filed a lawsuit against FTS International Manufacturing, as well as one of its former drivers, Bill Acker.More >>
An Upshur County juror has ruled in favor of a man who sued a major trucking company that he said caused his 2013 crash. The plaintiff, Joshua Patterson, filed a lawsuit against FTS International Manufacturing, as well as one of its former drivers, Bill Acker.More >>
Plainview police have now released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by a train in Plainview on Thursday morning.More >>
Plainview police have now released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by a train in Plainview on Thursday morning.More >>