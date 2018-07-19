The Latest: Trump: US needs 'people with training' for jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's job training initiative (all times local):
3:40 p.m.
President Donald Trump says nearly two dozen companies and trade organizations are signing his pledge to provide job training and apprenticeship programs as a way to boost the U.S. economy.
Trump said Thursday at an event at the White House that the pledge will help train about 3.8 million students and workers for new jobs and rewarding careers. Some of the companies signing the pledge include IBM, Lockheed Martin and FedEx.
The president says the nation needs "people with training" to fill vacancies at a time of a low unemployment of 4 percent. He has signed an executive order creating a National Council for the American Worker and a workplace policy advisory board.
___
3:30 p.m.
Apple and Boeing are among the companies that are committing to President Donald Trump to provide increased training to their workers.
Apple, the software, computer and mobile phone giant, says it will provide additional training to 10,000 people as part of its ongoing initiatives with community colleges.
Boeing, the aerospace company, says it will provide increased training and continuing education opportunities to its 100,000 U.S. employees as part of a $100 million commitment made after last year's tax cuts.
Neither company was in attendance Thursday at the White House, where business executives signed a commitment to train workers. Walmart, Microsoft, IBM, Lockheed Martin and General Motors were among the companies that made job-training pledges.
___
1:40 p.m.
President Donald Trump is pressing U.S. companies and trade associations to bolster their job training opportunities as employers search for qualified skilled workers to fill vacancies.
Trump is set to hold a White House event with corporate leaders, workers and students to promote apprenticeships, vocational opportunities and job training.
The president is asking companies and trade organizations to sign a pledge to provide the training for their workforce. Some of the companies signing the pledge include General Motors, FedEx, The Home Depot and IBM.
The pledge - along with an executive order creating a national council for U.S. workers and a workforce policy advisory board - aims to address the needs of manufacturing workers as the president has engaged in multiple trade disputes that have rattled the economy.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The man whose military radio antics inspired a character played by Robin Williams in the film "Good Morning, Vietnam" has died.More >>
The man whose military radio antics inspired a character played by Robin Williams in the film "Good Morning, Vietnam" has died.More >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>