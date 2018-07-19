New distillery to open in Powhatan County

A new distillery is set to open up its doors at the beginning of next month.

John and Michelle Davenport will soon welcome the public to Three Crosses Distillery for tastings of their rye whiskey, whiskey, bourbon, moonshine, rum and vodka.

The couple have been perfecting their recipes for years and are now ready to share them with the community. The two will be rare in the industry as veteran and female distillers.

The distillery will serve up to three ounces of liquor for tasking and will offer specialty drinks for each product. Private events and tasting classes will also be offered.

Three Crosses Distillery hours:

Thursday : 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday : 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

