McDonald's offering free fries until end of year

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
(WWBT) -

French Fry lovers rejoice! 

McDonald's will be offering FREE french fries every Friday for the rest of 2018! 

All you need to do is download the McDonald's app and make at least a $1 purchase, then boom - a free medium fry is yours! 

You can find more on this and other deals HERE

