McDonald's offering free fries until end of year

French Fry lovers rejoice!

McDonald's will be offering FREE french fries every Friday for the rest of 2018!

All you need to do is download the McDonald's app and make at least a $1 purchase, then boom - a free medium fry is yours!

Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay tomorrow with FREE medium fries w/ min purchase of $1 (excl. tax) on the App only. ?????? Score yours on the App ? https://t.co/hkux5zD2L9 pic.twitter.com/jrohf4lseD — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 12, 2018

You can find more on this and other deals HERE.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12