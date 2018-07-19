Police investigating after man found dead behind burning buildin - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police investigating after man found dead behind burning building

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

A death investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead in the backyard behind a burning building. 

Fire crews were called to a structure fire in Hanover County along 15500 Long Row Drive off of Goshen Road around 10:48 a.m.

While fire crews were working to put out the fire, a man was found dead in the backyard. 

Police said there is no threat to the public. 

