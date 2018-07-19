Police investigating after man found dead behind burning building

A death investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead in the backyard behind a burning building.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire in Hanover County along 15500 Long Row Drive off of Goshen Road around 10:48 a.m.

While fire crews were working to put out the fire, a man was found dead in the backyard.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

