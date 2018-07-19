Trump pushing job training as employers search for workers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump pushing job training as employers search for workers

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is pressing U.S. companies and trade associations to bolster their job training opportunities as employers search for qualified skilled workers to fill vacancies.

Trump is set to hold a White House event with corporate leaders, workers and students to promote apprenticeships, vocational opportunities and job training.

The president is asking companies and trade organizations to sign a pledge to provide the training for their workforce. Some of the companies signing the pledge include General Motors, FedEx, The Home Depot and IBM.

The pledge - along with an executive order creating a national council for U.S. workers and a workforce policy advisory board - aims to address the needs of manufacturing workers as the president has engaged in multiple trade disputes that have rattled the economy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Comcast drops Fox bid, paving way for sale to Disney

    Comcast drops Fox bid, paving way for sale to Disney

    Thursday, July 19 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-07-19 13:56:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:30:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This June 14, 2018, file photo shows the 21st Century Fox logo outside its New York office. Comcast says it’s dropping out of the bidding war for Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment business, instead focusing...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This June 14, 2018, file photo shows the 21st Century Fox logo outside its New York office. Comcast says it’s dropping out of the bidding war for Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment business, instead focusing...
    Comcast drops out of fight for control of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment business.More >>
    Comcast drops out of fight for control of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment business.More >>

  • Ted Williams' Mexican-American heritage explored in PBS film

    Ted Williams' Mexican-American heritage explored in PBS film

    Thursday, July 19 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-07-19 14:56:52 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:27:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE - This May 23, 1941, file photo shows Ted Williams, outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. A new film explores the life of baseball legend Williams who struggled with his Mexican-American heritage a...(AP Photo/File). FILE - This May 23, 1941, file photo shows Ted Williams, outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. A new film explores the life of baseball legend Williams who struggled with his Mexican-American heritage a...
    A new film explores Ted Williams, often called the greatest baseball hitter who ever lived, as he struggled with his Mexican-American heritage and his volatile relationship with his family and the press.More >>
    A new film explores Ted Williams, often called the greatest baseball hitter who ever lived, as he struggled with his Mexican-American heritage and his volatile relationship with his family and the press.More >>

  • 'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $1.9M

    'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $1.9M

    Thursday, July 19 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-07-19 10:41:07 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:24:52 GMT
    The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch" is for sale for $1.885 million.More >>
    The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch" is for sale for $1.885 million.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly